Ooh La La! Bhagya Lakshmi’s Maera Mishra, Shivani Jha, and Aditi Shetty could have easily stepped in the shoes of Charlie’s Angles, here’s the PROOF

Bhagya Lakshmi’s Maera Mishra aka Malishka, Shivani Jha aka Sonia, and Aditi Shetty aka Ahana are the next Charlie’s Angels. They were seen singing and dancing in their sexy avatars.

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in the lead roles. Fans are in awe of Rishi and Lakshmi’s chemistry and find the story of the show quite intriguing and unique.

In a video, we see the star cast of Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi including Maera Mishra aka Malishka, Shivani Jha aka Sonia, and Aditi Shetty aka Ahana being the next Charlie’s Angels. They were seen singing and dancing in their sexy avatars.

Shivani in collaboration with Maera took to her social media and uploaded a video, and captioned it, “Charlie’s angels  @aditishetty22 @maeramishra.”

A post shared by Shivani Jha (@bee_vani_)

On the other hand, it is not with Rohit Suchanti but with Smita Bansal that she shares a great bond.

Have a look!

Talking about the show, it is believed that after the arrest of Malishka we might see love blooming between Rishi and Lakshmi.

How excited are you about the upcoming track?

And what is your take on their dance and also Maera’s connection with Neelam aka Smita Bansal?

Stay glued to tellychakkar.com

