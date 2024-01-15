Ooh La La: Divya Agarwal sets internet on fire as she performs the famous TOWEL DANCE! (Watch Video)

MUMBAI: Divya Agarwal is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses of television. She rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss OTT, where she emerged as the winner of the show. She even made headlines for her tiff with Pratik Sehajpal.

Recently, she was in news for her engagement with boyfriend Apurva Padgaonkar. The actress was offered Khatron Ke Khiladi, but she declined it since she didn’t want to be a part of the show, given the difficult stunts and action. (Also Read: Exclusive! Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar reveal when they will get married and how they solve a fight )

The actress has been seen in web series like Abhay and Cartel, where she was highly appreciated and people helmed her with her acting chops.

Well, now Divya has taken to her social media handle to share a fun video where she has attended her friend’s bachelorette party. She has performed on the song ‘Piya Piya’ by doing the popular towel dance.

Take a look:

Speaking about Divya’s personal life, the actress and reality show contestant was confused going forward in her relationship but Apurva made the marriage formal. He told her that there is no way out of their relationship and that he wants to continue developing what they already have.

In addition, Divya referred to Apurva Padgaonkar as her ‘support system’ and joked that she wanted to quickly run to her dulha, whereas other brides' entry occurred slowly.

