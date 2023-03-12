Wow! Divya Agarwal opens up on her public breakups and reveals her fantasy of marriage; Says ‘I want to…’

MUMBAI : A well-known figure in the television industry is Divya Agarwal. The diva became well-known after competing in Bigg Boss OTT. However, right now, Divya is ecstatic because she is about to tie the knot with Apurva Padgaonkar, the love of her life. For those who don't know, Divya and Apurva exchanged rings on December 4, 2022, and even then, they have been following some serious relationship goals. On November 10, 2023, Divya announced her marriage on Instagram. She has since provided information about the marriage in an interview.

Divya Agarwal talked about her wedding to Apurva Padgaonkar, a businessman and the man of her dreams, in an interview. Divya disclosed that she planned to tie the knot in February 2024. Divya was asked if she had been shopping for her wedding during the same interview. In a sweet response, the actress revealed that she had fantasized about this moment since she was a young child and had even considered marrying Cinderella.

Divya stated, "No. Earlier, as a little girl I had dreams like I want a Cinderella wedding, big fat Indian wedding. I want to wear this and I want to wear that."

Divya Agarwal continued the conversation by saying that as she grew older, her beliefs evolved and she began looking for something straightforward but sensible. Divya explained her motivation, saying that all she wants is to be married and that she can do it while still wearing her pajamas. The diva went on to say that she would still be OK if she were to do her makeup and pheras in her living room on her wedding day.

Divya Agarwal stated in the interview's last section that she hasn't made any plans yet and that all she wants is to take saat-pheras in front of her family. Divya also revealed her desire for a wedding with a forest theme. To provide further details, Divya said, "The only thing is that I want God and my family to be involved in this process and I’ll do very nice sat-phere. Abhi tak kuch plan nahi hua hai. Sab bhagwan bharose choda hai. Itna pata hai that I want a forest-theme wedding. I don’t want any sort of wastage and décor and extravaganza something. I want a very simple wedding.”

Divya's two relationships attracted a lot of attention before her exchanged rings with Apurva. One was with Varun Sood and the other with Priyank Sharma. On the other hand, the diva was questioned about her public breakup during the same interview. Speaking on the same subject, she said that while it did hurt, it did so just for two hours. After that, she returned to her normal self, which is more akin to "not giving much attention." Divya stated that rather than holding things close to her heart, all she wants is to enjoy life.

Divya said, "So that bad shit happens for 2 hours. I will sulk or cry. I even call my friends and mom and say that I’ve always been honest why is this happening to me? And then after two hours, I am like just chuck it and I am going to do what I want. I have my shows and songs to come and meet all my co-stars and I want to have fun. So I think that happens but luckily my nature of like you know I don’t give a damn, I just have to walk and run and fly. I think that is keeping me safe.”

On November 10, 2023, Divya posted several adorable pictures of herself on Instagram. In them, she was seen looking stylish in an Anarkali suit with a black floral motif and a striped wrap outline. With her hair parted, bindi on, jhumkis on, and minimal makeup, she maintained a modest appearance. Divya revealed that she will be getting married shortly after sharing the pictures.

Divya previously revealed some details about her relationship with Apurva in an interview on the Couple of Things podcast with Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol. The actress revealed that she and her fiancé are happy even if they don't post many photos of each other on social media. Divya revealed more details of their bonding and added that they never got into arguments. The actress added that Apurva's family has never passed judgment on her and has even advised her to avoid focusing on the media.

