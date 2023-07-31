Oops! Here's when Tejasswi Prakash was left embarrassed in front of Salman Khan as she does this shocking thing with Rakhi Sawant

Tejasswi is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses on television. Here we bring you a video, where one can see how one goof-up of the actress leaves her and Salman embarrassed.
Tejasswi

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash is a huge name in the television industry and has a crazy massive fan following.

She is best known for her roles in serials like Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Swaragini, Karn Sangini, etc.

The actress rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss Season 16, where she emerged as the winner of the show and her fan following shot up to another level.

It was on this show that she met the love of her life Karan Kundrra and today, they are known as a powerful couple.

Post the reality show, the actress was the main lead of the supernatural show “Naagin Season 6”, and was lauded for her acting chops. Now since the show comes to an end, fans would miss watching her on screen.

She also was a part of a Marathi movie, which was produced by Rohit Shetty. She was the lead of the movie.

Now, we came across a video where one can see how she embarrassed Salman Khan after having a goof-up with Rakhi Sawant.

In the video, Salman Khan asks Rakhi to take away the sheet from the board, but Tejasswi thinks that he is talking about the cloth Rakhi kept on herself to cover her legs. He clarifies the Naagin actress that he wasn’t talking about that, which leaves him and Tejasswi embarrassed.

Well, post that, the all contestants, including the actress laugh out loud, which leaves everyone in splits.

There is no doubt that Tejasswi always entertains, no matter where she is.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

