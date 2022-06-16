Oops! Malaika Arora gets irked with her fans, netizens slam her for her rude behaviour

MUMBAI: Malaika Arora usually sets high fashion and fitness goals with her public appearances. However, this time, Malaika grabbed attention for an inconvenient reason. The actress was spotted rushing for Yoga classes in a black bralette with blue shorts.

After finishing the class, a fan approached the actress for a photo to which she got irked. The Kaante actress was captured saying 'Kitna photo loge? Abhi aapne liya na?' However, the actress posed for him, and he got his perfect selfie

As soon as the video got circulated on social media, netizens were quick enough to call her rude and criticized her behaviour with fans.

A user asserted, "Rude behaviour with fan.." Another one said, "Krvali beizti." One of the user asserted, "Mat lo kahe ko bhao dere ho itna." A netizen added, "Mujhe pata nahi yeh log inke peeche kyu itne pagal rehte hai humlog ki tarah aam insaan toh hai yeh log." Another netizen added, "I want to know who are the ones who want to take photos with her at first place."

Malaika will soon write a book on nutrition, the work on which is currently in progress. Covering some key elements of food and nutrition like the relationship between eating right and overall well-being and the challenges associated with food deprivation.

