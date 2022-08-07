Oops! Malaika Arora gets once again massively trolled by the netizens for THIS reason, see reactions

Malaika Arora who was last seen in India’s Best Dancer show recently returned from Paris after spending vacation with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor

MUMBAI: Malaika Arora and her sartorial choices are often in the headlines. Once again, the actress' pictures are all over social media, but unfortunately, for all the wrong reasons. Malaika is seen sporting an activewear and she paired it with a denim jacket. She was spotted outside an office, and her nude coloured outfit has been grabbing eyeballs of trolls on social media.

While some criticised the entire look of Malaika saying that it does not look good at all, others trolled her for imitating Kim Kardashian. Many netizens felt that Malaika is trying to imitate Kim Kardashian, and they mocked the actress for doing so.

A netizen wrote, "Will someone tell her that these tricks wont make her Kim Kardashian?" Another netizen wrote, "Wannabe Kim Kardashian." "God! She tries so hard to be like cheap version of Kim Kardashian," commented another Instagram user on her picture. "She has 0 dress sense! And she's getting worse day by day! She is comparing herself to Kim Kardashian," wrote one more netizen.

As far as Malaika's opinion is concerned, she has mentioned in several interviews that she does not get bothered by what trolls have to say about her love life or her appearance. She knows how to live in the moment, and she believes in following her instincts rather than worrying about what the world has to say about her.

