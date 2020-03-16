Oops! An old video of Taarak Mehta’s Disha Vakani in a bralette top and short skirt goes viral, netizens’ reaction is unmissable

MUMBAI: Ever since Disha Vakani went on a maternity break from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, she has always been a topic of discussion. Recently, a throwback video of young Disha Vakani got viral, that got our attention with her oh-so-hot and glamorous avatar.

The clip seems to be a music video that also has details of the song. Disha starred in Bhingri Ga Bhingri song where she looked sizzling hot in a shimmer bralette top and short skirt. Her hair is seen tied in a high pony.