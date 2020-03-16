Oops! An old video of Taarak Mehta’s Disha Vakani in a bralette top and short skirt goes viral, netizens’ reaction is unmissable

Disha Vakani played the role of Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah opposite Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/31/2022 - 18:15
Disha Vakani

MUMBAI: Ever since Disha Vakani went on a maternity break from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, she has always been a topic of discussion. Recently, a throwback video of young Disha Vakani got viral, that got our attention with her oh-so-hot and glamorous avatar.

Also Read: Woah! THIS Sirf Tum fame to replace Disha Vakani in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Details inside

The clip seems to be a music video that also has details of the song. Disha starred in Bhingri Ga Bhingri song where she looked sizzling hot in a shimmer bralette top and short skirt. Her hair is seen tied in a high pony.

Soon after we got our hands on this throwback video, we scrolled down to check out the comments on the video. A comment read, “Iske baad to.. Tappu k papa Babita ko bhul jaenge” another said, “Zara sanskari role se hatkar dikhi to sabki jal gayee , yeh ek achhi actress hai, jawan aur khoobsurat hote huye bhi daya bhabi ka role zabardast nibhaya hai.kalakar ki pehchan vibhinnata se hoti hai. keep it up dishaji.”

Also Read: Revealed! Taarak Mehta producer Asit Modi finally speaks out about making actors signing the exclusive contract

Meanwhile, the show makers have been eagerly looking for Disha Vakani’s replacement in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Earlier producer Asit Kumarr Modi had spilt the beans on the same and told, “The reason why it took us so long to replace Disha is that after getting married. She then took a break and had a baby and continued her break to raise her child. Later Disha said she was scared to return to shooting due to pandemic.”

Credit: Koimoi

TellyChakkar Television Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah Disha Vakani Dayaben Dilip Joshi Shailesh Lodha Munmun Dutta Neha Mehta
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/31/2022 - 18:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
After Rajamouli in Chennai, Jr NTR to join 'Brahmastra' promo in Hyderabad
MUMBAI: Bollywood stars make it a point not to promote each other's films, but South Indian stars are used to giving...
After marrying herself, Kanishka seeks justice for Sonali, SSR, Sidhu Moosewala
MUMBAI: 'Pavitra Rishta' actress Kanishka Soni recently made headlines with her announcement of marrying herself and...
“I really miss being at home in Bhopal during Ganesh Chaturthi,” mentions Bhagya Lakshmi’s Aishwarya Khare
MUMBAI : After several extremely successful collaborations, Zee TV and Balaji Telefilms presented viewers with an...
Wonderful! From 2.5 Crores’ house to crazy cars, take a look at the current net worth of comedian and actor Sunil Grover
MUMBAI:  Sunil Grover is one of the most popular comedians in the country and enjoys a massive fan following across the...
Oops! An old video of Taarak Mehta’s Disha Vakani in a bralette top and short skirt goes viral, netizens’ reaction is unmissable
MUMBAI: Ever since Disha Vakani went on a maternity break from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, she has always been a...
Kabhi housie, kabhi cricket: How Akshay bonded with 'Cuttputlli' crew
MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who is gearing up for the release of his streaming movie Cuttputlli, is known...
Recent Stories
After Rajamouli in Chennai, Jr NTR to join 'Brahmastra' promo in Hyderabad
After Rajamouli in Chennai, Jr NTR to join 'Brahmastra' promo in Hyderabad
Latest Video