Oops! An old video of Taarak Mehta’s Disha Vakani in a bralette top and short skirt goes viral, netizens’ reaction is unmissable
Disha Vakani played the role of Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah opposite Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal
MUMBAI: Ever since Disha Vakani went on a maternity break from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, she has always been a topic of discussion. Recently, a throwback video of young Disha Vakani got viral, that got our attention with her oh-so-hot and glamorous avatar.
The clip seems to be a music video that also has details of the song. Disha starred in Bhingri Ga Bhingri song where she looked sizzling hot in a shimmer bralette top and short skirt. Her hair is seen tied in a high pony.
Soon after we got our hands on this throwback video, we scrolled down to check out the comments on the video. A comment read, “Iske baad to.. Tappu k papa Babita ko bhul jaenge” another said, “Zara sanskari role se hatkar dikhi to sabki jal gayee , yeh ek achhi actress hai, jawan aur khoobsurat hote huye bhi daya bhabi ka role zabardast nibhaya hai.kalakar ki pehchan vibhinnata se hoti hai. keep it up dishaji.”
Meanwhile, the show makers have been eagerly looking for Disha Vakani’s replacement in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Earlier producer Asit Kumarr Modi had spilt the beans on the same and told, “The reason why it took us so long to replace Disha is that after getting married. She then took a break and had a baby and continued her break to raise her child. Later Disha said she was scared to return to shooting due to pandemic.”
Credit: Koimoi
