Oops! Rakhi Sawant gets brutally trolled for her recent attire at a Cancer event

Rakhi Sawant and her boyfriend Aadil Khan Durrani attended a Cancer event in Pune wherein the drama queen was brutally slammed for her attire for such an event

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 06/27/2022 - 09:15
Rakhi Sawant

MUMBAI: Drama queen Rakhi Sawant lands in controversy as she arrives in a lehenga and heavy jewellery at a Cancer event in Pune. The Bigg Boss fame was accompanied by her boyfriend Aadil Khan Durrani.. However, this did not go well with the netizens who massively trolled her.

Also Read: Amazing! A sneak-peek into drama queen Rakhi Sawant’s dream house in Dubai

One social media user slammed her and wrote, " Auction me pls dal do". Another user wrote, " Cancer awareness this dress ?". The third user commented, " Looks like she is attending a marriage ceremony".

While she was making her way out of the car, the paparazzi teased her and said, " Qubool Hai". Rakhi blushed and Aadil who rarely talks smiled and asked with whom to the papz? While Rakhi said that she is wearing a very heavy costume and said, 'ye dress ek building jitna bhaari hai.'

Also Read: Revealed! Rakhi Sawant spills beans on her marriage plans with beau Adil Durrani

Rakhi Sawant met Aadil a few months ago who is younger than her and claims that they are madly in love. While Rakhi was in the headlines for heading towards divorce with ex-hubby Ritesh she made an entry within Bigg Boss 15. The separation was a high voltage drama and many thought that this was the end of Rakhi's relationship.

Credit: BollywoodLife


 

TellyChakkar Television Rakhi Sawant Aadil Khan Durrani Cancer Event Main Hoon Na Bigg Boss 15 masti Rakhi Ka Swayamwar Pati Patni aur Woh Buddha Mar Gaya
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 06/27/2022 - 09:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Nima Denzongpa : Shocking! Nima goes missing on Virat and Priyal’s wedding day
MUMBAI: Nima Denzongpa is one of the most loved shows on television and it’s a story of a girl from Sikkim who  falls...
Kumkum Bhagya: Shocking! Dida gets the pregnancy reports of Prachi, how will Ranbir react?
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
Shocking! Mrunal Thakur gets trolled on her latest bikini picture, Netzens saying “Urfi Javed Ki Behen”
MUMBAI: Actress Mrunal Thakur has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting...
Udaariyaan: Love Is In The Air! Fateh rekindles his love for Tejo, and says to her, “I Love You”
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. The upcoming episode will showcase some...
Congratulations! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to welcome their first child
MUMBAI : No doubt Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood industry, right from...
Ek Villain Returns first look out now; the villain finally unmasked on the occasion of Ek Villain’s 8-year filmversary!
MUMBAI : After 8 years of Ek Villain, the ultimate villain returns to 70 MM! As the most anticipated action thriller of...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Mrunal Thakur gets trolled on her latest bikini picture, Netzens saying “Urfi Javed Ki Behen”
Shocking! Mrunal Thakur gets trolled on her latest bikini picture, Netzens saying “Urfi Javed Ki Behen”
Latest Video