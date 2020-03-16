Oops! Rakhi Sawant gets brutally trolled for her recent attire at a Cancer event

MUMBAI: Drama queen Rakhi Sawant lands in controversy as she arrives in a lehenga and heavy jewellery at a Cancer event in Pune. The Bigg Boss fame was accompanied by her boyfriend Aadil Khan Durrani.. However, this did not go well with the netizens who massively trolled her.

One social media user slammed her and wrote, " Auction me pls dal do". Another user wrote, " Cancer awareness this dress ?". The third user commented, " Looks like she is attending a marriage ceremony".

While she was making her way out of the car, the paparazzi teased her and said, " Qubool Hai". Rakhi blushed and Aadil who rarely talks smiled and asked with whom to the papz? While Rakhi said that she is wearing a very heavy costume and said, 'ye dress ek building jitna bhaari hai.'

Rakhi Sawant met Aadil a few months ago who is younger than her and claims that they are madly in love. While Rakhi was in the headlines for heading towards divorce with ex-hubby Ritesh she made an entry within Bigg Boss 15. The separation was a high voltage drama and many thought that this was the end of Rakhi's relationship.

