Revealed! Rakhi Sawant spills beans on her marriage plans with beau Adil Durrani

Rakhi Sawant was last seen in Bigg Boss 15 and is currently in relationship with Bengaluru based businessman Adil Khan Durrani post her separation with Ritesh Singh

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 06/14/2022 - 11:07
Revealed! Rakhi Sawant spills beans on her marriage plans with beau Adil Durrani

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 fame Rakhi Sawant has been surfacing headlines with her nasty fallout with her ex-husband Ritesh Singh. However, in a recent conversation with media Rakhi opened up about her relationship status and her marriage plans with her beau Adil Khan Durrani.

"It all depends on Adil. Aur Waise bhi maine ek baar Shaadi ki Na, kya kar liya?", Rakhi was quoted saying when asked about her marriage plans with Adil Khan Durrani. She further added saying that they are happy without marriage and everything is good.

Also Read:

Kya Baat Hai! Rakhi Sawant finds love again; introduces him to the media through a video call

Rakhi and Adil will work together and run their business. She even said that they are getting offered films, songs, and web series. Rakhi said that Adil will not work with any other heroines as she is his manager as well as heroine.

Rakhi is currently in a relationship with Adil Khan Durrani and the two are enjoying their relationship phase. Both Rakhi and Adil are enjoying themselves and are in no hurry to get married.

Also Read:

Shocking! Rakhi Sawant's ex Ritesh’s first wife Snigdha demands monetary compensation from him

Earlier, Rakhi had alleged that her ex-husband Ritesh was abusive and violent towards her. She filed a police complaint against Ritesh for hacking her social media accounts. While on the other hand Ritesh also claimed that he spent crores of rupees on Rakhi during their relationship. She even slammed Ritesh for giving fake jewellery to her.

Credit: BollywoodLife

Television Rakhi Sawant adil durrani marriage plans Bigg Boss 15 Main Hoon Na Rakhi Ka Swayamwar Nach Baliye masti item girl TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 06/14/2022 - 11:07

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Embarrassing! Chakda Express Anushka Sharma lashes out at media for THIS reason, deets inside
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma gets irked with the media as Vamika gets clicked by the paparazzi at a private...
MAJOR TWIST! Sundar comes to rescue Imlie in StarPlus' Imlie
Mumbai: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens. Also read:...
HIGHPOINT DRAMA! Paakhi makes a comeback in the Chavan house with Mansi, threatens Bhavani to take police action if she doesn't let her inside in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MUMBAI : After a lot of drama which was created when Paakhi was asked to leave the house for cursing Sai, no one...
Revealed! Rakhi Sawant spills beans on her marriage plans with beau Adil Durrani
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 fame Rakhi Sawant has been surfacing headlines with her nasty fallout with her ex-husband Ritesh...
Explosive! THIS Hollywood actor booked for sexually offenses against 3 men in Britain, deets inside
MUMBAI: Actor Kevin Spacey has been formally charged with sexual offenses against three men in Britain and is expected...
'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Manjari says no to divorcing Harsh
MUMBAI : The Tuesday episode of Rajan Shahi's "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" started with Abhimanyu telling Manjari that...
Recent Stories
Anushka Sharma
Embarrassing! Chakda Express Anushka Sharma lashes out at media for THIS reason, deets inside
Latest Video