Revealed! Rakhi Sawant spills beans on her marriage plans with beau Adil Durrani

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 fame Rakhi Sawant has been surfacing headlines with her nasty fallout with her ex-husband Ritesh Singh. However, in a recent conversation with media Rakhi opened up about her relationship status and her marriage plans with her beau Adil Khan Durrani.

"It all depends on Adil. Aur Waise bhi maine ek baar Shaadi ki Na, kya kar liya?", Rakhi was quoted saying when asked about her marriage plans with Adil Khan Durrani. She further added saying that they are happy without marriage and everything is good.

Rakhi and Adil will work together and run their business. She even said that they are getting offered films, songs, and web series. Rakhi said that Adil will not work with any other heroines as she is his manager as well as heroine.

Rakhi is currently in a relationship with Adil Khan Durrani and the two are enjoying their relationship phase. Both Rakhi and Adil are enjoying themselves and are in no hurry to get married.

Earlier, Rakhi had alleged that her ex-husband Ritesh was abusive and violent towards her. She filed a police complaint against Ritesh for hacking her social media accounts. While on the other hand Ritesh also claimed that he spent crores of rupees on Rakhi during their relationship. She even slammed Ritesh for giving fake jewellery to her.

Credit: BollywoodLife