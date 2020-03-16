Oops! Shardul Pandit turns support system to Nikki Tamboli as she struggles to walk in heels at Rubina Dilaik’s birthday bash

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli was papped at Rubina Dilaik’s birthday bash. While the actress was seen oozing oomph in a white cleavage-baring bralette and black mini skirt with a slit. Along with this, she was wearing high heels, due to which she was finding it very difficult to walk. However, actor Shardul Pandit was seen handling her.

The video that has gone viral now, sees the actress struggling to walk in heels. As the video progresses, Shardul asks her why she is wearing heels, to which she says ‘I love heels.’ Nikki even spoke to paparazzi that she has to leave for a project in the early morning.

Soon after the video hit the photo-sharing platform, netizens flooded the comments section with compliments. While one fan wrote, “Cutie patootie ," another added, “Beautiful."

Earlier last week, Nikki shared a picture with a guy called Manan Shah to wish him a happy birthday. However, what caught our attention was the fact that Nikki mentioned him to be her ‘lover’. Captioning the pictures, she wrote, “Ours is a love that’s as true and tender as they come! Happy birthday, my lover and best friend @mananshahofficial #alwaysforever #bff ”

