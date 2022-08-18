Oops! Singer Neha Kakkar faces massive trolls by the netizens and the reason will leave you in splits

Ace singer of Bollywood Neha Kakkar made a guest appearance on Superstar Singer 2 which is co-judged by Himesh Reshammiya

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/18/2022 - 16:59
MUMBAI: Popular singer Neha Kakkar is often picked by the trolls for crying on every reality show she is a part of. The ace singer of Bollywood made a guest appearance on Superstar Singer 2 which is co-judged by Himesh Reshammiya. And the latest promo of Neha Kakkar is getting heavily trolled as she is seen breaking into tears after one contestant named Mani Punjab sings Maahie Ve.

Neha Kakkar is seen giving a shocking reaction after seeing the little boy sing the song so effortlessly. She breaks down and praises the boy and says, "I have sung this song several times on many shows but I can't sing as you have." Later she hugs the little one and this leaves everyone applauding.

While everyone is hailing Neha Kakkar for her genuine nature, she leaves netizens wondering why she cries so much. One user commented on the video, "Are yaar ye to yaha aur is gane main bhi ro rahi hai." Another user said, "Drama Queen Neha Kakkar." The third user said, "Rone ki kaha bat ho gayi didi isme." "Rona chalu iska bc", another user said.

Neha Kakkar is right now one of the most successful singers and she has come a long way on her journey. She got married to Rohanpreet Singh and her marriage was one of the most expensive weddings in the tinsel town.

Credit: BollywoodLife
 

OMG! This is what Shehnaaz Kaur Gill had to say on appearing on Koffee With Karan Season 7
MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved personalities on television, and the singer-turned-actress has a massive...
