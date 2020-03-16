Oops! THIS strange girl claims to be girlfriend of Rakhi Sawant’s boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani, deets inside

Rakhi Sawant is currently dating Adil Khan Durrani whom she met post her separation from Ritesh
rakhi

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is currently on cloud nine after she found love again in Adil Khan Durrani post her separation from Ritesh. For the past few weeks, the actress/dancer has been very much vocal about her love life and her new boyfriend. Meanwhile, in a shocking turn of events, a girl named Roshina Delavari called Rakhi and told her that she has been in a relationship with Adil for 4 years. The girl is based in Mysore where Rakhi’s BF belongs to.

Reportedly, Rakhi Sawant received a call from Roshina Delavari who claims to be in a relationship with Adil Khan Durrani for 4 years. She also spoke about the time they spent together. Later when Sawant talked about the same with her boyfriend, he told her that Roshina was his ex and he’s not linked with her currently.

Rakhi on the other hand asserted, “Roshina’s call to me holds no water. She did call me, but Adil sirf mera hai. She is his ex-girlfriend. And, Adil and I are going to get married.”

The Bigg Boss 15 fame was earlier married to Ritesh, who was even a part of Bigg Boss 15. Days after the show’s finale, he left Rakhi due to personal reasons. Now that the drama queen can’t stop talking about her new love while meeting the paparazzi.

