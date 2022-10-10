OOPS! The netizens feel Pratik Sehajpal needs to up his game of social media stories

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin has gone on to become one of the most iconic shows and one that leads the way for a lot of fantasy supernatural shows. Nobody can forget the first season and how it laid the foundation for the show to have 6 successful seasons.

Pratik Sehajpal is one of the upcoming talents in the entertainment industry. Pratik is prepared to control the fiction world as well after being a successful participant in numerous reality shows. Fans adore him in the role of Rudra in Naagin 6.

He is an active user of social media and keeps sharing glimpses from the set and his daily life. The fans love to watch it and keep pouring in love for the actor.

The netizens recently expressed a little disappointment though about his social media stories. Pratik has this patent style of holding his phone in front of his mirror in his lift and record himself giving the fans updates.

Here is what the netizens had to say:

Prashant Bajwa: It sometimes feels lame and unnecessary what he says on his Instagram stories. He is now a much more popular public figure and has a huge following; he needs to show more maturity while posting things on social media. I love the reels he shares from the sets but the stories where he records himself giving lame updates can be a bit much sometimes.

Mansi Adwani: I am a huge Pratik Sehajpal fan but lately it seems like he just wishes to flaunt his phone while giving unnecessary details. It feels like he is talking to his other half about such things. Pratik definitely needs to up his Instagram stories.

Natasha Sharma: Pratik has gained a lot of popularity lately and can do much better when he has such a great following. There are so many fans that look up to him. When celebrities do such things, it inspires others. He can use his social media much more wisely.

Karan Sashwat: Pratik is such an amazing human but these days people are being judged by their social media. A public figure like Pratik can use his social media following more wisely and do a better job at it. He just stands in his lift holding up his expensive phone and giving unnecessary details.

Pratik Sehajpal has come a very long way ever since he started his journey. He made his debut with the MTV reality dating show Love School season 3 in 2018. He enjoyed considerable fame and attempted to pass the audition for MTV's reality series Roadies Xtreme that year, but he was unsuccessful. He later took part in MTV's Ace of Space, where he was placed as the first runner-up in the inaugural season.



He was later a part of Bigg Boss OTT season 1 and moved on to becoming a part of the Bigg Boss 15 house. He came out as the first runner up.



