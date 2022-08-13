Oops! Tiktok queen Anjali Arora gets brutally trolled by the netizens and the reason will leave you in splits

MUMBAI: Lock Upp contestant Anjali Arora has been in the news for a lot of reasons, and one of them is her alleged MMS which was recently leaked online. However, Anjali claims it was not her and someone else is there in the video who looks similar to her.

Well, Anjali recently celebrated the success of her song Saiyyan Dil Mein Aana Re. She cut a cake with the paparazzi and the pictures and videos of the same have been doing the rounds of social media and this did not go well with netizens who trolled her for overacting.

Also Read:

Shocking! I can even disrespect Anjali Arora; that is the comfort level I have with her: Munwar Faruqui

A netizen commented, “Overacting ki dukaan.” One more netizen wrote, “Mms leak hone k baad bhi confidence pura h... reel walo ka confidence kbbi khtm ni ho skta…”

Anjali was a popular face on social media and became a household name after her stint in Lock Upp. Her love angle with Munawar Faruqui had made the headlines when they were in the reality show.

Also Read:

OMG! Lock Upp fame Anjali Arora surfaces headlines due to her MMS video that goes viral

She has also been in the news for participating in Bigg Boss OTT or Bigg Boss 16. However, Anjali or the makers have not yet confirmed whether she will be a part of either of the shows. Currently, she is garnering praises for her dance moves in the track Saiyyan Dil Mein Aana Re (a recreated version of the old song) which was released a few days ago.

Credit: BollywoodLife