Oops! Uorfi Javed takes a jibe at Chahatt Khanna after the latter’s name gets linked with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar

MUMBAI: Urfi Javed and Chahatt Khanna were at loggerheads after the duo had a bitter public spat just last month. After the latter's name appeared on ED's list for allegedly taking gifts, cash from conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Urfi took to her Instagram story to react to the news.

ALSO READ - Hotness! Not only Uorfi Javed and Divya Agarwal, take a look at the hot, bold and sassy female contestants of Bigg Boss 16 )

Since Chahatt had slammed Urfi for her fashion sense and accused her of paying the media for photographing her, the latter wrote, "But I am the obnoxious one for dressing up indecently and paying the media! :)"

It was just last month when Urfi was mocked by Chahatt for her style on social media. Chahatt had written, "Who wears this? And on what streets? I mean anyone would remove their clothes and the media makes them a celebrity. Is the Indian media so vulnerable? It’s easy to buy this cheap publicity and media.”

(ALSO READ - SHOCKING! Uorfi Javed on her bond with ex-beau Paras Kalnawat: We are not friends anymore)

Reacting to this Uorfi wrote, "@chahattkhanna also whatever anyone does on this earth is none of your business, why didn’t you upload this story for Ranveer Singh? Shows your hypocrisy. See I didn’t judge you for two divorces, dating way younger men so why judge me?"

Credit: Etimes