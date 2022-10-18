OOPS! Uorfi Javed trolled for THIS shocking reason

MUMBAI: In 2016, Uorfi appeared in Sony TV's Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania as Avni Pant. From 2016 to 2017, she played Chhaya in Star Plus's Chandra Nandini. Then, she portrayed Aarti in Star Plus's Meri Durga.

In 2018, she played Kamini Joshi in SAB TV's Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, Bella Kapoor in Colors TV's Bepannaah, Piyali in Star Bharat's Jiji Maa and Nandini in &TV's Daayan.

In 2020, she joined Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Shivani Bhatia. Next, she played Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

She later competed in the first season of Bigg Boss OTT.

She is notable for her unique fashion style. She keeps making the news for her unique fashion choices. She always takes the internet by storm with her looks. She is now known for her looks. She gets captured frequently. But if there are people who love her looks, there are haters too.

She gets trolled on the internet for her fashion choices a lot. Recently, she was seen wearing a backless blue shirt and was massively trolled for it.

She was seen wearing a plain teal blue shirt with just its front tied to her hands and neck. It was completely backless and people found it odd. She can be seen flaunting her curves and posing.

People feel like she needs to dress better and have been saying things like did she forget to wear full clothes and that she can buy better clothes at the Diwali sale.

Check out a few trolls here:

She has never backed down from standing up for her own choices and raised her voice when the paparazzi have said something wrong. She does not stop trying to make her mark and chooses to dress differently.

