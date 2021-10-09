Oops! Vicky Kaushal feels embarrassed on The Kapil Sharma Show; find out WHY

MUMBAI: In a new promo of The Kapil Sharma Show, host Kapil Sharma is seen leg pulling actor Vicky Kaushal about his rumoured relationship with Katrina Kaif, while the actor accompanies with director Shoojit Sircar to promote their upcoming film Sardar Udham in TKSS.

Kapil tries to make the moment funnier by exposing a clipping about how he sneaks out to meet Katrina, away from the eyes of the media.

However, his neighbours have also revealed the ‘truth’. “Katrina se milne ke liye media ko yun chakma dete hain Vicky Kaushal. Padosiyon ne kiya bhandafod (This is how Vicky outsmarts the media to meet Katrina. The neighbours expose the secret)," the headline read.

Looking at this Vicky hid his face in embarrassment.

Credit: Hindustan Times