Ouch! Shark Tank India fame Ashneer Grover gets brutally trolled on his 40th birthday

Netizens recently took to social media to troll Ashneer Grover as he announced his 40th birthday!

MUMBAI: Shark Tank India’s first season became a super-hit amongst the audience. The show hit a high in a matter of a few days and became the most talked-about show in the nation. It has majorly amplified the startup culture in India within a short span. It is the Indian adaptation of the American reality show Shark Tank.

Ashneer Grover and his quotes have been made into memes and are still pretty popular. Now, Ashneer has quit BharatPe.

Recently, he took to social media to announce his 40th birthday. He posted a picture of his and captioned it as, "Today I turn 40. Some will say I’ve lived a full life and experienced more things than most. Created value for generations. For me it’s still unfinished business. Time to disrupt another sector. It’s time for the Third Unicorn!!"

Today I turn 40. Some will say I’ve lived a full life and experienced more things than most. Created value for generations. For me it’s still unfinished business. Time to disrupt another sector. It’s time for the Third Unicorn !! pic.twitter.com/wb7ZQe41FY

— Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) June 14, 2022

Well, many social media users have reacted to this! Twitter users have brutally trolled him over his 40th birthday and the announcement of his new venture, Third Unicorn.

Have a look at comments.

So what is your take on the same? Do let us know your views.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 

Latest Video