Pandya Store actress Alice Kaushik purchases a new a car

MUMBAI: Alice Kaushik is a well known actress of television and she has a massive fan following.

The actress is known for her roles in serials like Pandya Store, Suryaputra Karn and Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum.

The actress paired with her co – actor Kanwar was loved by the audience and they became one of the most iconic pairs on television and till today the fans miss watching them on screen.

Post, Pandya Store going off – air the actress had been on a break and hasn’t signed any project, though her name was out for Bigg Boss which didn’t materialise.

The actress is quite active on social media and keeps her fans and well wishers updated about her whereabouts.

The actress is on cloud nine as she has purchased a new car for herself.

Alice has got herself the EV COMET and along with her was her co -actor from Pandya Store Kinshuk Mahajan who she addresses as her brother.

She shared the post and captioned it saying " My electric baby is here and I can not keep calm Going Green with My EV COMET, Kinshuk Thank you for making my special day more special by being there best brother"

Even Kanwar, the love of her life, commented saying " Yaaay!!! What a cuties,Yes,the Car too"

Well, there is no doubt that Alice is happy and is celebrating her victory.

