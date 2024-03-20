Pandya Store actress Alice Kaushik purchases a new a car

Alice Kaushik is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses of television and now she is on cloud nine as she gives herself a car.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 03/20/2024 - 19:16
Alice

MUMBAI: Alice Kaushik is a well known actress of television and she has a massive fan following.

The actress is known for her roles in serials like Pandya Store, Suryaputra Karn and Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum.

The actress paired with her co – actor Kanwar was loved by the audience and they became one of the most iconic pairs on television and till today the fans miss watching them on screen.

Post, Pandya Store going off – air the actress had been on a break and hasn’t signed any project, though her name was out for Bigg Boss which didn’t materialise.

The actress is quite active on social media and keeps her fans and well wishers updated about her whereabouts.

The actress is on cloud nine as she has purchased a new car for herself.

ALSO READ : Exclusive! Pandya Store’s Shiva aka Kanwar Dhillon gives a health update on Alice Kaushik, check out

 

Alice has got herself the EV COMET and along with her was her co -actor from Pandya Store Kinshuk Mahajan who she addresses as her brother.

She shared the post and captioned it saying " My electric baby is here and I can not keep calm Going Green with My EV COMET, Kinshuk Thank you for making my special day more special by being there best brother"

Even Kanwar, the love of her life, commented saying " Yaaay!!! What a cuties,Yes,the Car too"

Well, there is no doubt that Alice is happy and is celebrating her victory.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

ALSO READ : Adorable! Pandya Store fame Kanwar Dhillon’s This gesture for Alice Kaushik will leave you swooning, check out

Pandya Store Gautam Dhara Shiva Raavi Rishika Simran Budharup Shiny Doshi Kinshuk Mahajan Alice Kaushik Kanwar Dhillon Spoiler Alert Akshay Kharodia mohit pawar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 03/20/2024 - 19:16

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Here comes the highly entertaining trailer of TVF's first Weekly series 'Very Parivarik'! Releasing on March 22nd, 2024!
MUMBAI: TVF (The Viral Fever) has been a steady force in providing the public with highly entertaining and fascinating...
‘Madgaon Express’: Kunal Kemmu impresses with his soulful performance of his singing-songwriting debut song ‘Hum Yahin’ at an event in Mumbai
MUMBAI: Video: Kunal Kemmu performing live his debut song ‘Hum Yahin’ from ‘Madgaon Express’ is the best thing you will...
Dhanush and Kamal Haasan make the Ilaiyaraaja biopic launch a MEMORABLE affair - deets inside
MUMBAI: "After much anticipation, fans of Maestro Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja can now rejoice as the official launch of his...
Ahmedabad delves into the colors of Madgaon Express when Kunal Kemmu, Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu Sharma, Avinash Tiwary and Nora Fatehi visited the city for the screening while they also enjoyed authentic meal
MUMBAI: The comedy entertainer Madgaon Express, which is being produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the...
Heartfelt Moment Captured: A fan of Allu Arjun gets emotional after meeting him!
MUMBAI: National Award Winner Allu Arjun is undeniably one of the most celebrated superstars in Indian cinema today....
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14: Exclusive! Faisal Khan to participate in the show
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of...
Recent Stories
Kunal
‘Madgaon Express’: Kunal Kemmu impresses with his soulful performance of his singing-songwriting debut song ‘Hum Yahin’ at an event in Mumbai
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Faisal
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14: Exclusive! Faisal Khan to participate in the show
Paras
Kundali Bhagya: Paras Kalanwat and Sana Syed celebrate one year of Rajveer and Palki ( Palveer); Sharddha Arya has a special message for them
Govinda
Dance Deewane : What! Govinda's wife Sunita doesn't mind if he has an affair with Madhuri Dixit
Anurag
Anurag Dobhal and Mannara Chopra take a dig at Munawar Faruqui
ABHISHEK KUMAR
Abhishek Kumar and Bebika Dhruve comes in support of Elvish Yadav
YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Fan - Fiction! Fans predict the real reason for Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe termination from the show