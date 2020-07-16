Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma to get MARRIED in Mumbai?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 on Colors witnessed a lot of drama and chaos.

(Also Read: What? Paras Chhabra goes down on his knees for Mahira Sharma)

Asim Riaz and Siddharth Shukla were the best of friends but soon things turned bitter. On the other hand, Paras Chhabra, who was against Siddharth, came in support of him.

Also, relationships bloomed in the show with Shehnaaz Gill developing a liking towards Siddharth. Another relationship was of Paras and Mahira Sharma which was much spoken about. Paras was already in a relationship with Akanksha Puri but later, Paras revealed that he had been trying to break up with her for a long time.

Paras and Mahira became popular as a pair and have done several music videos together. There is also a video doing the rounds where Paras goes down on his knees to propose to Mahira. Fans are wondering if that video is a part of a shoot or is it for real.

Now according to media reports, there is speculation that Paras and Mahira are in a serious relationship and might also tie the knot soon. There is a buzz in the media that they might plan to get married in Mumbai itself.

Keep reading this space for more updates. (Also Read: Mahira Sharma wishes bestie Paras Chhabra on his birthday; gives him the sweetest name)