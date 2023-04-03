Is Paras Kalnawat collaborating with Ramesh Taurani for a project?

MUMBAI :Paras Kalnawat has been making news frequently ever since he walked out of Anupamaa. He was quite appreciated for his character and performance on the show. Paras Kalnawat was a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The fans adored him but he got eliminated along with Amruta Khanvilkar in a double elimination.

Paras has a massive fan following on social media and keeps sharing glimpses from his life and the fans love watching and knowing what he is up to. The Meri Durga actor has now shared a picture of himself with Bollywood producer Ramesh Taurani. He captioned the picture, “Thankyou for the lovely dinner over a great inspirational conversation! You are one of a kind!”

Ramesh S Taurani is the Executive Director of Tips Industries Ltd. He has produced films like Ishq Vishk, Kya Kehna, Soldier, Race 3 and many more.

