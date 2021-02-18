Paras Kalnawat's message for fans who are missing him in Anupamaa

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been constantly keeping you updated on all the latest developments of your favourite TV stars.

Paras Kalnawat who is seen as Samar Shah in Star Plus' show Anupamaa was recently tested positive for Covid and has quarantined himself at home.

The entire star cast and crew were immediately tested to ensure the safety of each and every one.

ALSO READ: Meet the THREE MUSKETEERS of Star Plus’ Anupamaa

While the diehard fans of Paras are eagerly waiting for his comeback, the actor is currently resting at home.

The actor had been away from social media as well for the past few days. However, finally, he has posted something which also has a message for his fans.

Apart from his on-screen bonding with his mother Anupamaa, Paras is also known for his beautiful chemistry with Anagha Bhosale AKA Nandini.

The actor shared a picture of his and Anagha and asked fans if they were missing seeing Sanan on the show or not.

Paras also revealed that he will be soon back to work.

Take a look:

Are you missing Paras on the show? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly has THIS to say to Paras Kalnawat amid his COVID-19 home quarintine