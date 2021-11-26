Parimal Bhattacharya roped in for Colors’ Molkki

MUMBAI: Here we are back with an update on Colors’ popular show Molkki.

Recently, we reported about Ek Duje Ke Vaaste fame Sonia Shrivastava being roped in to play Virendra’s (Amar Upadhyay) sister’s mother-in-law.

Now, we hear that actor Parimal Bhattacharya, who has earlier been part of shows like Kumkum Bhayga and Kundali Bhagya, has been roped in for the show.

According to our sources, Parimal will play Sonia’s husband in the show.

As per reports, the role of Virendra’s sister will be played by Amaira Jairath while her husband’s role will be played by Shantanu Monga.

Molkki is produced by Balaji Telefilms starring Priyal Mahajan, Amar Upadhyay and Toral Rasputra in the lead roles. The show also stars Supriya Shukla, Ankit Gera and others in pivotal roles.

