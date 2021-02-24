Parth reveals why he took a three-year break after Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, says he never wanted to return to television

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan has been in the industry for over a decade. With a lot of hard work and dedication, he has made a name for himself. He has been a part of shows like Savdhaan India, Bindass' Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya.

He rose to fame with his performance as Manik Malhotra in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan.

He was last seen playing the role of Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

His off-screen and on-screen chemistry with Erica is loved by the audience.

The actor is quite active on his social media accounts and keeps updating his fans about his whereabouts.

Parth has a massive fan following, and his fans bestow a lot of love and support on the actor. He has a lot of fan clubs dedicated to him.

These days, he is busy shooting for his upcoming web series Hero, produced by Alt Balaji.

Now, we came across a video where Parth has revealed why he had taken a three-year break post Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. He never wanted to come back to television.

(ALSO READ: Parth Samthaan reveals what he craves for the most, and it has a connection with his fans!)

In the video, Parth reveals that he had taken a three-year break from television and was trying his luck in Bollywood. But since he was an outsider, it was difficult for him to break into the industry and he wasn’t getting the right offers.

He also mentioned that post KHY, he got many offers but rejected all as his focus was only Bollywood at that time.

But then, when Kasautii Zindagii Kay was offered to him, it was his parents and family who told him to go and sign the project. It was a huge talking point then, and that’s the reason he signed the serial and became Anurag.

He concluded by saying that his aim was to become a Bollywood actor and he hopes that someday, he achieves that.

Well, no doubt that Parth is an exceptionally good actor, and fans love watching him perform.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Parth Samthaan reveals why he doesn’t prefer online training, warns fans to stay away from it)