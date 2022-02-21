PEOPLE'S VIEW! Arvind Vaidya's character from Anupama and Ladies share major similarities

MUMBAI: Arvind Vaidya is currently seen as Hasmukh Shah in Star Plus' show Anupamaa.

The show is constantly ruling the TRP charts and the engaging storyline has kept the viewers hooked to the screen.

Anupamaa stars Rupali Ganguly, Sudhandshu Pandey, Anagha Bhosale, Paras Kalnawat, Gaurav Khanna, Aneri Vajani, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, and Tassnim Sheikh.

Currently, the show's track is witnessing a lot of drama where Anupamaa has finally confessed her love to Anuj.

Anupamaa has received a lot of support from her father-in-law Hasmukh.

He has always encouraged Anupamaa to move ahead in her life and lead an independent life.

Arvind Vaidya is being lauded for his mature performance in the show.

However, this is not the first time Arvind has played such a character.

The veteran actor was previously seen in Sony TV's show Ladies Special where he played the role of Mr. Nikade.

Arvind played a similar kind of role where he encouraged his daughter-in-law Meghna to be independent.

He went against his son to support Meghna.

The viewers are seeing the same with Arvind's character where he has always supported Anupama against his son Vanraj.

Hasmukh has never thought it even once going against his only son to support Anupamaa as he knew that Anupamaa is right.

Arvind's character never had conservative thinking towards his daughters-in-law which shows major change which our society needs to witness.

The viewers can't help but compare Arvind's character from Anupamaa and Ladies Special.

The ardent viewers of Anupamaa and the ones who used to watch Ladies Special feel that every Indian household needs a father-in-law like Hasmukh and Mr. Nikade.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

