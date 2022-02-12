Perfect! Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash complemented each other as the paps clicked them outside Karan’s house

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have made headlines ever since they made their relationship official in Bigg Boss house. They are going strong even after the reality show ended and are on a spree to paint the town with their love as they get papped at many locations. Recently, paparazzi clicked them outside Karan’s residence.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash reveals why beau Karan Kundrra calls Naagin 6 sets her 'maayka', shares her Valentine's Day plans

The couple was looking beautiful together as usual. Tejasswi wore a white outfit. She kept her makeup neutral and left her tresses loose. Karan, on the other hand, opted for his causal best attire. He wore a black t-shirt with a pair of black denim. He completed his look with a green color blazer. They both looked cute together as they posed for the shutterbugs. After looking at them, it seems like the love is in the air and is quite infectious too.

Also read: OMG! Karan Kundrra to propose Tejasswi for marriage on Naagin 6 sets?

Recently in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Tejasswi revealed that her beau Karan Kundrra had guessed that when Ekta Kapoor had entered the BB 15 house, is when she had decided to cast her in the sixth season of the show. “It was just his guess but turns out that was the case, so that’s sweet. So, I am glad I did Bigg Boss in that case because I have always wondered why Ekta ma'am had never cast me in any of her shows, but I am glad it’s finally worked out. I just hope that I work really hard, don’t let her down, and I hope the show does really well,” Tejasswi said.

Credit: Pinkvilla