Picture Perfect! Bollywood icon Mithun Chakraborty pays tribute to late singer Bappi Lahiri with his two sons on Hunarbaaz

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, who is a great dancer, recently paid tribute to late singer Bappi Lahiri with his two sons Mimoh and Namashi Chakraborty. All three grooved to Bappi da’s famous dong ‘I Am A Disco Dancer’.

In one of the BTS clips shared by a page named teamgolecha on Instagram, Mithun, Mimoh, and Namashi can be seen dancing on the sets of talent reality show ‘Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan’ on a song that was composed by Bappi Lahiri. For the unversed, ‘I AM A Disco Dancer’ song is from Mithun’s film ‘Disco Dancer.’

Earlier Mithun Chakraborty said, “The best part was that Bappi da understood my dancing. I brought something new-- disco dancing, which was a departure from others. Bappi da understood that I dance 'hatke' (different) and so he started giving music accordingly. It became like 1 1=2, hum jud gaye (we connected). When we became one, we gave legendary hits.”

Earlier, while speaking to Hindustan Times, Mithun talked about how the industry over the years has been changed. He also revealed his love for Allu Arjun and his super-hit film ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.

“Allu Arjun is a superstar and his superstardom has been used in the film with some fantastic timing. That is why people like it. I watched it. I found it beautiful. Allu has been one of my favourite actors,” asserted the actor.

