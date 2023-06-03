Pishachini famed actress Rutuja Sawant recalls a horrible casting couch experience; says “I stopped going to any meetings alone after that…”

MUMBAI: There is no denying the fact that the casting couch does exist in the entertainment business and some are lucky to have not experienced it, but there are many who have been traumatized by the harrowing encounter of individuals who take undue advantage of their position to make young actors the target of their lust.

One such actress has been Rutuja Sawant who reveals the shocking encounter she had in the initial days of her career. She said, “It’s an ordinary thing for a struggling actor to audition a lot, so at the age of 20 when I was looking for work, one day I got a call from an agent who asked me to come to his office for a meeting. The agent, instead of discussing the work, tried to get close to me and grab me. I got so scared that I ran away from that place.”

The Pishachini actress further added, “That incident gave me a lesson to be more careful when I meet people whom I don’t know. I stopped going to any meetings alone after that incident, I always used to take a friend along to meetings. Even today, I usually cross-check the details of the person I am going to meet regarding work.”

The Choti Sarrdaarni actress concluded, “Unfortunately, many new actors had to face such bad experiences and newcomers easily fell victim to it. But I believe that there are good and bad people everywhere, you just have to play safe and keep yourself a priority.”

