Pishachini’s Nyrraa M Banerjee has the sweetest wish for her co-star Harsh Rajput!

Harsh Rajput recently delighted his fans of the show when he had a reunion with some of the cast of Nazar at a party, and especially when he posted a bunch of pictures from the evening.
Pishachini’s Nyraa Banerjee has the sweetest wish for her co-star Harsh Rajput!

MUMBAI : Harsh Rajput is a well-known actor in the entertainment world who has been slowly rising to become one of the most prolific actors.

He made his television debut with Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan on StarPlus. He also played roles in the television series Dharm Veer, Hitler Didi, and Crazy Stupid Ishq. Additionally, Harsh has appeared in a number of episodic series, including Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Yeh Hai Aashiqui. 

He also had a part in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, the most-watched television show. He most recently appeared in the supernatural television series Nazar on StarPlus, which was produced by 4 Lions Films and starred Niyati Fatnani and him in the lead playing the character of Ansh Rathod. He later portrayed the major part in the Naagin 5 spinoff Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein on Colors TV.

Currently, he is seen on the show Pishachini on Colors TV, and he has been winning hearts everywhere.

His co-star, Nyra M Banerjee plays the role of Pishachini Rani on the show, and audiences have loved her portrayal of the evil queen.

The two share a very fun bond on-screen, and even though their on-screen characters don’t really get along together, the two co-stars often take to social media to share fun behind-the-scenes moments from the sets.

Nyrraa recently took to Instagram to wish her co-star Harsh on his birthday, and called him ‘jaan’ as well. The message was too sweet and has fans of the show loving this great bond. Check out the photo here:

 

The show Pishachini is wrapping up after completing 100 episodes about which, Nyraa Banerjee said that “The show is ending and completing 100 episodes, so it's a great feeling of completing the 100 episodes which this show was supposed to be about, and we are supposed to get done with this but I am also sinking and I feel like we just started or we just completed 50 episodes some time ago and now we are already celebrating 100 episodes. So, feeling great that we have got this milestone.”

For more Entertainment, related updates stay tuned to TellyChakkar!

