Poll: Exclusive! Are viewers more excited to watch Ishq Mein Ghayal or Junooniyatt? Results Inside!

Colors have two new shows coming up, both with an exceptional star cast. But both of them revolve around love triangles.
MUMBAI: A lot of new shows are in the pipeline that will soon go on floors. There are some that are all set for launch in the upcoming days. The rest are already on-air and are entertaining the viewers.

Colors have two new shows coming up, both with an exceptional star cast. But both of them revolve around love triangles.

Ishq Mein Ghayal stars Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Reem Shaikh in a supernatural love story. The show is set around the story of two brothers who fall in love with the same girl, and the brothers are werewolves and vampires. The initial episodes of the supernatural series were shot in Mussoorie and Dehradun. While the tentative title of the show was Bhediya, when the promos were released a while back the final title of the show was announced as ‘Ishq Mein Ghayal’.

Junooniyatt, starring Ankit Gupta, Gautam Vig, and Neha Rana is a musical drama, where all three enter into a music competition with different motives, and fate will eventually step in to test their passion for music.

While viewers are excited about watching both shows, since both shows have a common string of love triangles, we thought we would ask the audiences themselves about which shows they are excited to watch.

TellyChakkar took an exclusive poll and the results are in. Fans have given Ishq Mein Ghayal 58 % votes and Junooniyatt 42% votes.

So, the results are in, and Ishq Mien Ghayal wins by a very close margin.

Nonetheless, new shows mean new excitement and a whole lot of entertainment for us. It’s a win-win situation for the audiences.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more entertainment updates!

