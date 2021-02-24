Pooja Gor takes extra precautions as she shoots outdoor for Pratigya 2

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

(Read here: Anupam Shyam, Arhaan Behl, and Pooja Gor bag Pratigya 2, but there's a twist)

Well, recently, the news of Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya Season 2 soon hitting the tube went viral and left fans elated.

While there has been a confirmation from the producer’s end that Arhaan and Pooja will continue to play the leads while Anupam Shyam aka Sajjan Singh is being retained in the show, the buzz is that these actors will be a part of only a few episodes. They’ll establish the show, storyline and the new characters.

The show will soon go on the floors and actors Arhaan Behl and Pooja Gor have already left for Prayagraj to shoot the initial episodes. Pooja shared a few pictures from the airport along with Arhaan and captains of the ship Pearl Grey and Rajan Shahi.

Considering the risks while shooting in the COVID times, actors take immense care and precautions.

Pooja shared a picture of a few medicines and immunity boosters that she will consume while shooting outdoor to eliminate any risks of contracting the virus. The actress also mentioned that her mother insisted she carry the medications along.

Have a look at the picture:

Well, must say Pooja follows the saying ‘Prevention is better than cure’.

Are you excited for Pratigya 2?

Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

(Also read: Ashish Kapoor bags Star Bharat’s Pratigya 2)