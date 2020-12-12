Post Remo D'souza suffers a heart attack, Terence Lewis, Nora Fatehi, Geeta Kapur pray for his speedy recovery

MUMBAI: Remo D'souza, who is a well-known choreographer-filmmaker and television reality show judge, suffered a heart attack on 11 December.

He was rushed to Mumbai's Kokilaben hospital and has undergone angioplasty. Remo's friends from the fraternity are praying for his well-being and wished him a speedy recovery. Remo's friends Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur have also prayed for him to bounce back.

Taking to social media, Terence shared a picture with him from the set of The Kapil Sharma Show where they both were literally rolling on the floor. Terence captioned the post as, "And very soon we will be rolling on the floor just like the old times! They say a prayer in good faith, can move mountains! Say a special little prayer for my friend, @remodsouza tonite cause Love, Faith & Will is all we need! Bounce back brother kyunki bahut machane hai abhi ! #powerofbelief #jhadukijhappi #dost (sic)"

Nora Fatehi, who has worked in Remo D'souza's film Street Dancer 3D, wrote, “Thank god you are recovering. You gave us a scare. Our prayers are with you and your family sir. So glad to hear you are safe. Let's stay positive. Please pray for the entire family (sic).”

Geeta Kapur, Remo D'souza and Terence Lewis' trio is most adored by everyone, and Geeta shared a picture of the three together and prayed for his speedy recovery. She wrote, "Lots of love ... abundance of prayers for ur safe and speedy recovery my dearest darling @remodsouza ... chotte jaldi theek hoke phirse pareshaan karne ka mauka dena ... love u ... stay blessed and get well soon on behalf of not only me but all those also who love u but can’t reach u directly stay strong @lizelleremodsouza."

