Power Couple! As Virat Kohli dedicates his 71st Hundred to his wife and daughter, Anushka pens down This heartfelt promise to him

Virat Kohli married Anushka Sharma and they are known as a power couple and have a certain wisdom surrounding them as a couple. They are a big inspiration to the audience who looks up to them. Now, as Virat completed his 71st century in the Asia Cup 2022 against Afghanistan, the fans rejoiced.

Virat Kohli scored his 71st century recently and the Nation celebrated his win after Team India lost a couple matches prior to it and it was a big relief to see the King in his form.

Virat Kohli married Anushka Sharma and they are known as a power couple and have a certain wisdom surrounding them as a couple. They are a big inspiration to the audience who looks up to them. Now, as Virat completed his 71st century in the Asia Cup 2022 against Afghanistan, the fans rejoiced.

He dedicated his century to his wife Anushka, and daughter Vamika and said, “the team has been open and helpful. I know there was a lot of stuff going outside. And I kissed my ring in the celebrations. You see me standing here because one person has put things in perspective for me. That’s Anushka. This hundred is specially dedicated for her and our little daughter Vamika as well.”

On the other hand, his supportive better half, Anushka penned down a heartfelt note on social media and promised to be by his side always and said, “Forever with you through any and everything.”

The couple began their forever in 2017 after they took their wedding vows and in 2021, they welcomed their adorable daughter Vamika and stepped into parenthood.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 09/09/2022 - 15:36

