Pratik is quite active on Instagram and often takes to it to connect with his fans, share pictures and snake peeks of his projects, and more.
Pratik Sehajpal has an unlikely connection to the late rapper Sidhu Moosewala! Find out what!

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.


Pratik Sehajpal is on a steady rise and his fame is only getting bigger and bigger by the day. Pratik was last seen on Ekta Kapoor’s hit show, Naagin 6 as Rudra Raichand.


Pratik rose to fame as a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT and then Bigg Boss 15 where he stood as runner-up while his Naagin co-star Tejasswi bagged the title. Pratik has showcased his acting chops in the web series Bebaakee (2020) and has also been a part of major music videos.

Well, Pratik has a very active fandom and people are always curious to find out more about his life. And Pratik has quite the unlikely connection to the late Rapper Sidhu Moosewala who was shot dead in Punjab.

The connection is actually with Navroj Singh, who is the husband of Prerna Sehjapal, Pratik’s sister.

Navroj is one of the biggest fans of Sidhu Moosewala and his Instagram is filled with tributes to the late rapper and fitness videos. Navroj is also a fitness fanatic and can be seen working out with Pratik as well, check out some of the pictures of Navroj as well:


He also participated in the reality shows Love School and Ace of Space (2018). Recently, he was also a part of the action-based-themed reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Pratik quit the show Naagin 6 some time ago along with Amandeep Sidhu, Simba Nagpal, and Urvashi Dholakia.
Pratik is also churning out hit after hit in terms of Music Videos. Pratik is the most sought-after star on Television and the OTT world right now. Everything he touches turns to gold.
Are you excited to see Pratik in new projects? Tell Us in the comments below!
Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!
