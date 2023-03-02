Pratik Sehajpal reveals who will win Bigg Boss 16 and also talks about the top three contestants of the show

Pratik is a well-known personality in the world of television. Recently, while interacting with the media, he revealed who the top three contestants would be, and who will win Bigg Boss 16.
MUMBAI: Pratik Sehajpal was one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 15, and since day one, he made headlines both inside and outside of the house.

The young lad came into the limelight when he was a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT, where he was the centre of attraction and created havoc.

Almost every day, he used to have fights with his housemates.

He emerged as the first runner-up of the show, but he won the hearts of the audiences.

Post his stint in the BB house, the actor has been offered a lot of roles in television, web series, etc.

He was also seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where he received a lot of love and support from the audiences.

The actor was last seen in the supernatural show Naagin 6 where he played one of the leads in the serial.

Recently, while interacting with the media, Pratik was asked about whom the top three contestants of Bigg Boss 15 were, to which the actor said that the top three contestants were Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, and Pratik Sehajpal.

When asked who would win Bigg Boss 16, the actor said let the best contestant win because if I say anything it turns into controversy. So it’s better I don’t say anything.

Well, there is no doubt that Pratik was the most loved contestant on the show and the fans miss watching him. With his hard work and dedication, he has come a long way.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

