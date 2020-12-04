Prince Narula backs Diljit Dosanjh in his Twitter spat with Kangana Ranaut, shares a meme and says: ‘Teh Veer Sada Player Hai’

MUMBAI: Actor Kangana Ranaut was at the receiving end of a major backlash from Tweeple after her post about an old lady was accused of spreading misinformation. After making a tweet, she deleted it soon after but netizens slammed the actor for spreading wrong news. Earlier, Bigg Boss 13's Himanshi Khurana too bashed Kangana for the same and even called her shameless in one of her tweets. Even Bigg Boss 9 winner Prince Narula lambasted her for the same, and once again, Narula was seen taking a jibe at Kangana while hailing Diljit Dosanjh for giving it back to the Manikarnika actor during his Twitter war yesterday. It so happened, as she spoke about an old lady participating in Farmers' Protest, actor-singer Diljit lashed on her, setting off a lengthy exchange of unpleasantries on the micro-blogging site.

At one side where Kangana was calling him filmmaker Karan Johar's pet and the one who keeps sucking up to people for work, whereas Diljit gave a befitting reply and even challenged Kangana to get into an argument with him. Seeing so much on Twitter, Prince Narula took to his Instagram to share a meme which is an edited photo of Kangana and Diljit's Twitter handle. What's more interesting is that the photo also has Hrithik Roshan's edited comment.

Backing the picture, he wrote, "@kanganaranaut apne naam changi tarha padh twitter teh teh hun caption v pad Tere naam ch he run out Teh veer @diljitdosanjh sada player hai Jatt phejde sida pavilion Teh tere varge de na care hai #wearewithfarmers #wearefarmers #westandforfarmers"

Earlier, when Kangana Ranaut, in her now-deleted tweet, re-posted an old woman’s picture at the farmers’ protest and said she’s available for 100 rupees and had also been featured in Times Magazine. After which, Narula reprimanded the actor and said that when her office was bulldozed by BMC officials, everyone supported her but when farmers need her support she’s making such statements.

