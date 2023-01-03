From Prince Narula-Kishwer Merchant to Sumbul Touqeer Khan-Shiv Thakare; these are some Bigg Boss contestants who embraced the bond of a Brother and Sister

Bigg Boss is one of the most controversial shows of Telly town and has a massive fan base. The celebrities who enter the house give out a huge amount of content and while they are in the house, they often build bonds for life or see a stark change in the existing ones.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 16:54
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the Telly world. Bigg Boss is one of the most talked about reality shows on TV and it has recently concluded its 16th season, which happened to be another successful season.

Also read:  Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam plans on moving to Mumbai, deets inside

Bigg Boss is one of the most controversial shows of Telly town and has a massive fan base. The celebrities who enter the house give out a huge amount of content and while they are in the house, they often build bonds for life or see a stark change in the existing ones.

The celebs in the house often have found love and friendships, and at times, have also embraced becoming a brother and sister and coming out with a new bond.

Here is a list of some of the celebs who became brothers and sisters in the house!

1.       Shiv Thakare and Sumbul Touqeer Khan:

Shiv and Sumbul were part of the Mandali in the house and developed a brother and sister bond where Shiv was often seen being there for Sumbul and comforting her.

2.       Prince Narula and Kishwer Merchant:

whatsapp_image_2023-03-01_at_4.45.37_pm.jpeg

Prince and Kishwer were part of Bigg Boss season 9 and they seem to have connected well in the house. Not only that, they have stayed friends after the season too and Prince had addressed her as his sister too.

3.       Shefali Jariwala and Hindustani Bhau:

whatsapp_image_2023-03-01_at_4.45.56_pm.jpeg

Shefali and Hindustani Bhau were part of Bigg Boss season 13 and she has even tied Rakhi to Hindustani Bhau on Raksha Bandhan. While they got in fights too in the house, it's all in the past and seem to have developed a brother-sister bond.

4.       Sreesanth and Dipika:

whatsapp_image_2023-03-01_at_4.46.08_pm.jpeg

The pair was part of the 12th season of Bigg Boss and while they had their ups and downs but Sreesanth reportedly remained protective of Dipika. His kids even addressed her bua however, now they don’t seem to be in touch anymore.

5.       Rajiv Adatia and Shamita Shetty:

whatsapp_image_2023-03-01_at_4.46.20_pm.jpeg

Rajiv and Shamita have known each other for a long time and even before he entered the Bigg Boss 15 house, Shamita and Shilpa were his Rakhi sisters and they had connected more on the spiritual level. Rajiv was a wild card entry in the season.

Also read: Bigg Boss 16 fame Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia celebrates This Special occasion with her parents, check out

For more such updates, keep checking Tellychakkar

