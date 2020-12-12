Prithvi Zutshi and Nimai Bali roped in for Aamna Sharif and Amit Kapoor’s next

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar broke the news about Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress Aamna Sharif and her husband Amit Kapoor producing a new show titled Mera Desh Bulaye Re, on DD Kisan under their banner Cynozure Networkz.

The show will star Rohit Bharadwaj, Anila Kharbanda and Soniya Sharma in the lead roles (Read here: Rohit Bharadwaj, Anila Kharbanda & Soniya Sharma to play leads in Aamna Sharif and Amit Kapoor’s next).

Now, the latest we hear is that veteran actors Prithvi Zutshi and Nimai Bali who have been part of the industry for decades now, have been roped in for the show.

According to our sources, Prithvi will depict hero Rohit’s father while Nimai will play a negative role as actress Soniya’s father.

We could not get through actors for their comment.

The show is expected to launch on 4 Jan 2021.

DD Kisan is also bringing a new show titled Daman Mitte Ke (Read here: Pushpa Verma joins DD Kisan’s Daman Mitte Ka)

TellyChakkar will update our readers with further developments. Stay tuned!