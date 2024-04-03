Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is busy engaging in ‘THESE’ fun activities these days!

MUMBAI : Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a popular actress on television and she rose to fame with her performance as Tejo in Udaariyaan.

The actress became a household name and she built a massive fan following, who bestowed a lot of love and support on her. Later, she quit the serial as the show took a leap and the fans missed her on television. The actress entered the Bigg Boss Season 16 house as one of the participants in the show. Fans were excited to watch her on screen again. She was one of the strongest contestants and she emerged as the second runner up of the show.

Post her participation there has been a lot of speculation about her being a part of Naagin 7 on Colors and also that might make her Bollywood debut soon.

We all know that Priyanka is a hardworking actress however; currently she is making most of her time with her family and close friends. She is also recovering as she has been unwell. Priyanka was close to actors from Udariyaann and she often keeps meeting them and spending time with them.

Now, there was a video doing the rounds where Taavish Gupta has visited her and they are seen playing Ludo. They also made some other videos where Taavish engaged in a cute fight with Ankit Gupta who was present with them.

Now isn’t that cute?

