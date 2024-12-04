Priyanka Gupta and Ankit Gupta’s diary of their MOST CHERISHED MOMENTS is a must watch for every fan!

Priyanka Gupta

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 16 star Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta were close friends before their involvement in the contentious reality program. The two had been inseparable ever since they first met on the sets of Udaariyaan. Fans are consistently shown their affection for one another by Priyanka and Ankit Gupta. They've won people over with their endearing remarks and mutual photo sharing.

While many people linked her with Ankit, she has maintained that he is her best friend.

(Also Read: Yay! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta and the cast of Udaariyaan spend quality time as they have a reunion

Recently, there was news that Priyanka was hospitalized and that Ankit was in an interview which he left midway on grounds of her medical emergency. However, it was later clarified that she was not in the hospital but was unwell. They have been spending quite some time together while Priyanka has been recovering and now, they are also focusing on their respective careers as well.

On the personal front, they always spend time with each other and give BFF goals, we take you through some fun moments of Ankit and Priyanka which are a visual delight.

Take a look:

Here is a moment with their Udaariyaan co-actor Taavish Gupta

Ankit and Priyanka make a fun reel

A glimpse of a draft video of Priyanka and Ankit aka #PriAnkit

Don’t they look absolutely magical?

A look into their cute moment

Don’t Priyanka and Ankit look made for each other? Show your love for the couple in the comment section below!

(Also Read: Wow! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta speak about their bond with Abhihsek Kumar and talk about their upcoming project

Keep reading this space for more information.

 

Bigg Boss Season 16 Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Ankit Gupta Udaariyaan
