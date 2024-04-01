Promo Review! Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak is a story of love, fate and re – birth a story that has not been seen on Tv before

Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak is a new show that will be launching soon on COLORS TV and the show stars Karam Rajpal and Trupti Mishra in lead roles and the story revolves around love, fate, destiny and re – birth.
Qayamat

MUMBAI: Colors is known for launching shows which have different concepts and stories which keep the audience hooked on to the show

With successful shows like Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav, Parineetii, Udaariyan, Neerja – Ek Nayi Pehchaan which have been loved by the audience.

Now the channel is all set to launch a new show titled “Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak” which is based on romance, fate and re – birth.

The show stars Karam Rajpal and Trupti Mishra in lead roles.

The promo of the show was released yesterday and the storyline looks quite interesting.

In the promo one can see how two lovers are getting married and as they drive back they meet with an accident and which then separates them and then after years how they would take re – birth and it would be interesting to see if their memory comes back.

Such a storyline for a long time hasn’t been shown on television and it could be one of the reasons why the fans would like to watch the show.

Also a new pair will be seen on television and always fresh faces the audience look forward to watching them.

The show seems to be a mixture of love, fate, destiny and re – birth all these combinations in one show are not yet shown in any TV show.

Whenever a story shows a strong love story  with great chemistry and then why tragedy hits all of a sudden the audience gets more hooked on to the show in order to know what was the reason for the separation.

Well, there is no doubt that this show has something new to watch especially for the new concept and storyline.

Are you excited for the new show?

Let us know in the comments below.

