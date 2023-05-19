Promo Story: Titli on Star Plus promises gut-wrenching emotions and a delicate story, but unmasks a darker truth about the happily ever after. Read the Full Story here!

The promo starts out with Neha and Avinash’s characters meeting and then what follows seems to be a perfect romance, with the perfect situations, ideal romance, and a perfect husband.
Titli

MUMBAI:  StarPlus has brought for its audience an unusual and never-seen-before love story titled TITLI. A perfect overlap between extreme emotions will be witnessed by the audience on the screen with this show. The show will make you re-think romance and wonder if it is really love. 

StarPlus has introduced new talents in the past and kept its word to date. With TITLI, Starplus once again confirms the launch of another talented actress - Neha Solanki. The show Titli is a twisted love story where a joyful and vibrant girl named Titli is on a quest to find her ideal man and live a fairytale life with him. But will it be a happily ever after?

We had given you the exclusive update that Ved Raj is coming up with a new show tentatively titled ‘Titli’ for Star Plus.

The recent promo for the show gives an intriguing look inside the show and twisted love.

But all of that quickly changes when they get married, the trailer may hit home with many women, setting out to find the perfect husband and of the stories that we have heard that how love can be dangerous as well. 

But all of that quickly changes when they get married, the trailer may hit home with many women, setting out to find the perfect husband and of the stories that we have heard that how love can be dangerous as well. 

The perfect husband starts to become a living nightmare. The show raises a question about identity and if happily ever after does exist and what must one do in order to get that happy ever after.

Honest reviews the shift in the promo is very sudden and hooks you in and the promo is very promising but like everything that has a lot of potentials, it will come to the execution of the show, which given Ved Raj’s history is in good hands.

But the matter the show is going to deal with is very delicate and that is something that the audiences have also said is a big mystery to them. 

So, while the promo is promising, we wll have to wait and watch to see how the show actually pans out.

Are you excited to the see the new show Titli?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

