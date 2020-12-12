Punit J Pathak gets hitched to Nidhi Moony Singh; have a look!

MUMBAI: Punit J Pathak finally tied the knot with Nidhi Moony Singh. The actor and choreographer got engaged this year in August. They had a grand wedding in Lonavala.

Punit and Nidhi look adorable together as they were spotted holding each other's hand for a ritual. Nidhi wore a pink lehenga for the ceremony whereas Punit opted for a light pink sherwani.

The two dated each other for two and a half years before taking the plunge. The marriage took place in a Lonavala resort, and it was a two-day affair with the mehendi, haldi, and then the reception. Apart from the family members, Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa were also present.

Credits: SpotboyE