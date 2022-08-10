From Pyaar Ka Dard Hai… to Bade Acche Lagte Hain 3; Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta have come a long way, check out the story

MUMBAI:We always like to be at the forefront of delivering TV news to our readers, knowing how much they love staying updated with the happenings around the Tinseltown. This time we bring to you another story from the entertainment world.

RaYa, or Ram and Priya Kapoor are back with the third season of Bade Acche Lagte Hain as the show’s second season is all set to go off air. Their show is all set to go on-air from the 25th of May and are back on popular demand by the audience and the promo looks very witty.

Disha also recently announced her pregnancy and reportedly, the show will be a finite series. As per reports, Disha and Nakuul started their TV journey with their show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai.. Meetha Meetha payara payara and will now be seen in Bade Acche Lagte Hain 3.

The duo has definitely come a long way and has had a successful TV career. As per reports, Disha starred in Pyar ka dard, when she was 17 years old and did a phenomenal job with the show. After that, she was seen in I don’t watch TV and in 2017, she starred as Jhanvi in Who Apna Sa.

After Rahul proposed to Disha on her birthday when he was in the Bigg Boss house, the couple got married in 2021 and recently announced that they are pregnant.

Nakuul too debuted with Pyaar Ka dard hai and then went on to host India’s Got Talent’s season 6. Post which he starred in shows like Ishqbaaz and Dil Boley Oberoi and finally the Bade Acche series. He was also seen in projects like I don’t watch TV, Haal-E-Dil, Indian Beauty and Never Kiss Your Best Friend.

He also gave his voice to the Hindi dubbed version of Free Guy, starring Ryan Reynolds. Nakuul is married to Jankee Parekh and the two have a son, Sufi, who was born in 2021.

Disha and Nakuul seem to have successful careers and a incredible, devoted partners. Fans shower immense love on the duo and they too seem to be keen on garnering more love with their acting and keeping the fans hooked to their upcoming show.

