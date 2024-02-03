Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyay: Shiv Shakti actor Arjun Bijlani picks up boxing as a new sport to stay fit!

MUMBAI: Arjun Bijlani is a huge name in the world of television. He has been in the industry for more than a decade and has a massive fan following. He rose to fame with his performance as Mayank in the youth-based show ‘Miley Jab Hum Tum’, and as a villain in ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan’.

Arjun also became famous as the lead of 'Naagin 1', where he was paired alongside Mouni Roy.

He had also participated in the reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ and emerged as the winner of the show. Recently, he grabbed the headlines for being the host of the reality show MTV ‘Splitsvilla Season 14’.

Arjun Bijlani is a name synonymous with great personality, a fine actor and is one of Indian television’s defining personalities. Well, looks like Arjun engaged in an interesting activity recently!

Arjun is pretty active on social media and keeps sharing pictures and posts about all what he is upto. As an actor, he has to be focused on health and fitness too. Arjun maintains a good diet and focuses on fitness too. These days, a lot of actors are practising mixed martial arts and other forms of strength training and Arjun seems to have taken an interest in boxing!

Arjun shared a video of him practising the sport and he captioned it as day one.

Isn't that amazing?

