Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan actress Neeharika Roy to play the role of a yoga teacher in the upcoming track

Neeharika

MUMBAI: ‘Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’ is a mature romantic drama based in modern-day Vrindavan produced by Prateek Sharma’s ( Studio LSD). With an engaging storyline and strong characters such as Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia), Radha (Neeharika Roy), and Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty), the show has kept the viewers on the edge of their seats. 

Viewers had recently witnessed how Damini took the property papers from the Trivedi family and threw them out of their own house -- Trivedi Bhawan.

In the upcoming episodes, audience will get to watch Radha and Mohan trying to protect their family from Damini’s evil plans.

Despite their struggles, they manage to make ends meet by taking up humble jobs. Mohan works as a servant in Trivedi Bhawan, while Radha earns a living by teaching Yoga in the neighbourhood. 

Neeharika, who learned Yoga in school, is thoroughly enjoying shooting this sequence. 
Talking about the same, Neeharika said: “I have been learning yoga since my school days and it was compulsory for all of us to attend that period. I didn’t understand the value of it then, but of course now I do.” 

“I feel it is one of the best ways to improve strength, balance and flexibility of our body, and the cherry on cake is that it makes you look great. I don’t get to practice as much as I used to, but I am glad that we are shooting this scene where I am teaching Yoga in the show,” she shared. 

Neeharika said she hopes it inspires our viewers.  
“When I got to know that I needed to portray the role of a yoga teacher, I really got excited about the same, as I got to practice what I preach on screen,” she added. 

While Neeharika is having the gala time teaching Yoga on screen, it will be interesting for the viewers to witness how Radha and Mohan will save Gungun (Reeza Chaudhary) from Damini’s evil plan to kill her in an accident.

