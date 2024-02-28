Rahul Vaidya shares a cryptic post, netizens wonder who he is referring to, check it out

MUMBAI: Rahul Vaidya gained immense recognition for his stint in the reality show Bigg Boss 14. His funny interactions with Rakhi Sawant and the other contestants are still very reminiscent in the minds of viewers. He is also a brilliant singer who has some impressive songs to his credit like Garbe Ki Raat, Shayad Fir Se and many more. He married to Indian Tv actress Disha Parmar on 16 July 2021

Rahul and Disha are currently enjoying parenthood. Rahul who has a huge fan following shares little anecdotes of his real and reel life. Recently he shared a cryptic post that caught the netizens attention. Rahul seemed to be justifying someone’s bad behaviour and seemed to be miffed. Although Rahul did not name anyone, his words made everyone take notice.

Rahul wrote in his post, “This World, especially Film industry is full of transactional relationships…Jiski jaise Aukat Waise Wo bhai brother dost…I am so proud I have never ever been part of this game! Only heart always #Real”

Check out his post here;

He also shared another cryptic post later, check it out;

What are your thoughts on Rahul’s story? Who do you think it is for? Tell us in the comments below.

