Rahul Vaidya shares a cryptic post, netizens wonder who he is referring to, check it out

Rahul and Disha are currently enjoying parenthood. Rahul who has a huge fan following shares little anecdotes of his real and reel life. Recently he shared a cryptic post that caught the netizens attention.
Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Wed, 02/28/2024 - 11:53
Rahul Vaidya

MUMBAI: Rahul Vaidya gained immense recognition for his stint in the reality show Bigg Boss 14. His funny interactions with Rakhi Sawant and the other contestants are still very reminiscent in the minds of viewers. He is also a brilliant singer who has some impressive songs to his credit like Garbe Ki Raat, Shayad Fir Se and many more. He married to Indian Tv actress Disha Parmar on 16 July 2021

Also Read- Bigg Boss 17: Shocking! Bigg Boss 14 first runner-up Rahul Vaidya reveals his favourite contestants, calls KhanZaadi the 'TRP contestant'

Rahul and Disha are currently enjoying parenthood. Rahul who has a huge fan following shares little anecdotes of his real and reel life. Recently he shared a cryptic post that caught the netizens attention. Rahul seemed to be justifying someone’s bad behaviour and seemed to be miffed. Although Rahul did not name anyone, his words made everyone take notice. 

Rahul wrote in his post, “This World, especially Film industry is full of transactional relationships…Jiski jaise Aukat Waise Wo bhai brother dost…I am so proud I have never ever been part of this game! Only heart always #Real”

Check out his post here;

He also shared another cryptic post later, check it out;

Also Read- Aww! Rahul Vaidya gives a glimpse of his 'favorite' thing to do these days, take a look

What are your thoughts on Rahul’s story? Who do you think it is for? Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

Disha Parmar Nakuul Mehta Rahul Vaidya Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara Jamai Raja TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Angela Gonsalves's picture

About Author

Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Wed, 02/28/2024 - 11:53

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe Wedding: All you need to know about the Dunki actress’s to-be-groom
MUMBAI: Taapsee Pannu  started her acting journey through the South film industry and soon made her entry into...
Neha Kakkar finally REACTS to the persistent pregnancy and divorce rumors; Says ‘Only I know what the truth’
MUMBAI: Currently, one of Bollywood's most well-known voices is Neha Kakkar. Kala Chashma, O Saki Saki, Badri Ki...
Imlie : OMG! Surya reveals his intention to Imlie leaves her stumped
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is doing well when it comes to the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap a...
Jhanak: Hiba Nawab, Krushal Ahuja and team celebrate the completion of 100 episodes!
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ latest show, Jhanak, features Hiba Nawab in the titular role of Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Aniruddh,...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER: Really! Abhira will support Charu and reveal the truth that Dev is her boss
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Anupamaa: OMG! Anuj gets jealous of Anuapma and Yashdeep's friendship
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Taapsee
Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe Wedding: All you need to know about the Dunki actress’s to-be-groom
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Hiba Nawab
Jhanak: Hiba Nawab, Krushal Ahuja and team celebrate the completion of 100 episodes!
Amit Behl
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si's Amit Behl shares a picture with Mohit Malik it will leave you excited, check it out
Ayushe Khurana
Aangan – Aapno Kaa actress Ayushe Khurana shares her harrowing travel experience and it is relatable for every Mumbaikar
Zohaiib Asshraf Siddiqui
Milke Bhi Hum Na Mile: Imlie actor Zohaiib Asshraf Siddiqui talks about his return to TV; says ‘Wanted to be back with something impactful’ - EXCLUSIVE
Abdu Rozik
Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik probed in alleged connection in Money Laundering
Sumbul Touqeer and Amiskat Varma
Kavya's Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma are in major trouble for this shocking reason