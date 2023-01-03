Is Rahul Vaidya working on a Netflix project? His latest social media post seems to hint at it

MUMBAI : Rahul Vaidya is a well known personality in the entertainment industry and is married to Disha Parmar. He is a singer and became very famous after his stint in the Bigg Boss – 14 house. The singer won people’s heart with his simplicity and honesty and later, went on to participate in another reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Rahul has a huge fan following on social media and keeps sharing posts, pictures and reels with his actress wife Disha Parmar. The Mausam singer has now shared a post that hints at his collaboration for a project with Netflix. Check out the post here;

Seems like the project will be with his wife Disha Parmar;

Which project do you think Rahul is coming in?

