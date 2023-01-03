Is Rahul Vaidya working on a Netflix project? His latest social media post seems to hint at it

Rahul has a huge fan following on social media and keeps sharing posts, pictures and reels with his actress wife Disha Parmar. The Mausam singer has now shared a post that hints at his collaboration for a project with Netflix.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 15:18
rv

MUMBAI : Rahul Vaidya is a well known personality in the entertainment industry and is married to Disha Parmar. He is a singer and became very famous after his stint in the Bigg Boss – 14 house. The singer won people’s heart with his simplicity and honesty and later, went on to participate in another reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Also Read-  Awesome! Rahul Vaidya opens up on his plans on doing more reality shows, TV projects and more, Check it out

Rahul has a huge fan following on social media and keeps sharing posts, pictures and reels with his actress wife Disha Parmar. The Mausam singer has now shared a post that hints at his collaboration for a project with Netflix. Check out the post here;

Seems like the project will be with his wife Disha Parmar;

Which project do you think Rahul is coming in?

Also Read-  Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are off to another adventure together; Check out glimpses


For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

 

Indian Idol Bigg Boss Music ka Maha Muqqabla Salman Khan Disha Patani Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 rahul vaidya maine puchha chand se Be Intehaan TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 15:18

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Kapil Sharma reveals Nandita Das told him, “Even if for Zwigato Shah Rukh Khan will say yes I won’t take him”
MUMBAI : Kapil Sharma is one of the most popular faces on television. He has been making everyone laugh out loud for...
"Pata hi nahin tha ki Hamara comedian Rula bhi sakta hai" netizens gives a Thumbs up for the trailer of Zwigato
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie of Kapil Sharma titled Zwigato has been the talk of the town, we have many times comedian and...
Is Rahul Vaidya working on a Netflix project? His latest social media post seems to hint at it
MUMBAI : Rahul Vaidya is a well known personality in the entertainment industry and is married to Disha Parmar. He is a...
Spoiler Alert! Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha – Chapter 2: Alifi in danger, the witch puts her to sleep
MUMBAI: SAB TV is out with an amazing show by Peninsula Pictures, Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul. The show starred Tunisha...
Sharmila returns to screen with 'Gulmohar', says she's an 'accidental actor'
MUMBAI :  Sharmila Tagore took a nostalgic detour when she said that she has a special connection with Holi, which...
Recent Stories
Zwigato
Kapil Sharma reveals Nandita Das told him, “Even if for Zwigato Shah Rukh Khan will say yes I won’t take him”

Latest Video

Related Stories
Exclusive! Dinesh Kaushik to enter Sab TV’s Wagle Ki Duniya
Exclusive! Dinesh Kaushik to enter Sab TV’s Wagle Ki Duniya
Baalveer season 3
Exclusive! Mahima Gupta roped in for Baalveer season 3, deets inside
ADITYA RANVIJAY SINGH
Exclusive! Aditya Ranvijay Singh roped in to be part of Baal Veer 3
Tehseen Poonawala
Bigg Boss 13’s Tehseen Poonawalla and wife Monicka Vadera become parents to baby boy, share pictures
Shraddha Kapoor
On Indian Idol 13, Shraddha Kapoor expresses her gratitude to Mohit Suri for letting her record the song'Teri Galliyan'in Ek Villain
Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam plans on moving to Mumbai, deets inside
Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam plans on moving to Mumbai, deets inside