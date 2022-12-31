Rajiv Adatia pens a beautiful note for his former Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant; Check it out

MUMBAI : Rajiv Adatia was a contestant on Bigg Boss 15 and post that was last seen on the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. He was quite the entertainer on both shows and was loved by a vast audience.

He is quite active on social media and keeps sharing glimpses of his life. He recently shot for a project with Jannat Zubair. The two were contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. They are really good friends and share a close rapport.

He recently took to his Instagram and shared adorable glimpses with Jannat and wrote a beautiful note for her. He captioned the pictures saying, “I love you so much Jannat. You are truly my lil Sis and I am so proud of you. Love you my little Jwannaaat!!!”

The message is so adorable and they are all smiles in the pictures.

Check it out here:

Talking about Jannat, she is quite a famous artist with a huge fan following. She is best known for portraying Kashi in Kashi – Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora, Phulwa in Phulwa, and Pankti in Tu Aashiqui. She performed so well in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and finished in fourth place.

Rajiv keeps being seen here and there from time to time. He even has his own channel where he keeps sharing various events from his life and people love to watch him. He is quite the talker and the way he does things, makes people laugh. That is one of the biggest reasons why people love him so much..

