Raju Srivastav Health Update: Sigh of Relief! Raju Srivastav's blood pressure finally comes under control

MUMBAI: Finally, there's some good news about Raju Srivastav’s health update. As per media reports Raju Srivastava's blood pressure has finally come under control after days of it being unsteady due to nerve damage in the brain and irregular heartrate. As such, the report further states that the team of doctors who're closely monitoring the ace comedian have also decided to steadily oxygen supply to his brain, as lack of it was the prime reason that was behind his deteriorating condition.

However, the aforementioned report also claims that Raju Srivastava's wife, Shikha Srivastava, has been barred from visiting him in the ICU as the doctors are taking no risk even the slightest infection complicating matters further.

Reportedly, one of Raju Srivastava's neigbours, Harish, has given a heartfelt recollection of the humility and kindness of the famous resident of his locality, underlining how the ace comedian is like an elder brother to many because of how he maintained close ties with everyone in the neighbourhood.

The ace comedian who rose to fame with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi after he fell down in his gym suffering from cardiac arrest. His family is not allowed to visit him currently. However, he is under medical treatment as his condition is reportedly stable now.

